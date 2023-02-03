EU ban on oil products will roil markets: Russia

The Kremlin warned Friday of a “further imbalance” to global energy markets ahead of an EU embargo on Russian oil products due to come into force this weekend.

An EU-wide ban on Russia oil products -- such as diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, is set to come into effect on Sunday alongside a G7 price cap on these products.

It will expand on an EU embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil that was introduced in December last year.

“Naturally this will lead to a further imbalance of the international energy markets, but we are taking measures to hedge our interests against the risks associated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The European Union, G7 and Australia have already imposed a price ceiling.

