Man detained after attack threat on French train: Operator

French security forces on Friday detained a man who was threatening to commit an attack on a high-speed train, the French national transport operator said.
The TGV train heading from the eastern city of Colmar to Paris had a delay of 90 minutes as a result of being stopped for security forces to intervene, the spokesman said.
“The situation is finished and under control. The individual has been arrested,” a spokesman for SNCF told AFP.
A police source said that the man was initially detained by a policeman who was travelling on the train as an ordinary passenger.
The nature of the attack that the man had threatened to commit was not immediately clear.
