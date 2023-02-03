Theme
Police work on a platform next to a Thalys train of French national railway operator SNCF at the main train station in Arras, northern France, on August 21, 2015. (AFP)
Man detained after attack threat on French train: Operator

AFP, Strasbourg, France
French security forces on Friday detained a man who was threatening to commit an attack on a high-speed train, the French national transport operator said.

The TGV train heading from the eastern city of Colmar to Paris had a delay of 90 minutes as a result of being stopped for security forces to intervene, the spokesman said.

“The situation is finished and under control. The individual has been arrested,” a spokesman for SNCF told AFP.

A police source said that the man was initially detained by a policeman who was travelling on the train as an ordinary passenger.

The nature of the attack that the man had threatened to commit was not immediately clear.

