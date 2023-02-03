Man detained after attack threat on French train: Operator

French security forces on Friday detained a man who was threatening to commit an attack on a high-speed train, the French national transport operator said.

The TGV train heading from the eastern city of Colmar to Paris had a delay of 90 minutes as a result of being stopped for security forces to intervene, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The situation is finished and under control. The individual has been arrested,” a spokesman for SNCF told AFP.

A police source said that the man was initially detained by a policeman who was travelling on the train as an ordinary passenger.

The nature of the attack that the man had threatened to commit was not immediately clear.

Read more:

Children hit by train in Germany, one killed: Authorities

Two killed, several wounded in knife attack on train in Germany