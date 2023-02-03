Theme
FILE PHOTO: Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. Gulagu.Net/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo
Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Norway police to continue interrogation of former Wagner commander

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Norwegian police said on Friday they intend to continue to interrogate former Wagner group commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled from Russia to Norway last month after fighting in the war in Ukraine.

Medvedev, who earlier this week told Reuters he wanted to apologize for fighting in Ukraine, has handed “some digital material” to police, which is being examined, Kripos, Norway’s national criminal police service, said in a statement.

Medvedev remains a witness and is not under any obligation to talk to investigators, Kripos said. Medvedev is not suspected of anything apart from the illegal border crossing.

Security arrangements have been made for Medvedev’s safety, the police added, without giving specifics.

