At least nine killed in extremist attack on Niger refugee camp: Sources
Heavily armed extremists stormed a camp housing refugees from neighboring Mali in western Niger and killed nine people, a local official said Saturday.
The attack took place on Wednesday at a camp in the Tahoua region bordering extremist-hit Mali, an elected local official said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The toll from the attack is nine dead, one wounded and six missing,” the official said.
He said “heavily armed terrorists” arrived on motorcycles and “opened fire” before fleeing back to Mali.
A security source confirmed the attack without giving any details.
Tahoua lies in a zone bordering Mali and Burkina Faso – two countries hit by extremist insurgency – and has come under repeated attack since 2017 by armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS.
In March 2021, extremists massacred 141 civilians in the region. In May 16 soldiers from Niger died in an ambush, and 35 civilians were killed in another extremist attack in November.
There are over 61,000 Malian refugees sheltering in Tahoua and nearby Tillaberi, according to the United Nations.
After the departure of French soldiers from Mali last year and a pullout soon from Burkina Faso, there will be only 3,000 of the troops left in the restive Sahel region – in Niger and Chad – to fight extremist groups.
All the countries involved are former French colonies.
Read more:
Extremists attack key military base near Mali’s capital
-
UN experts call for probe into possible war crimes in MaliUnited Nations experts have called for an independent investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by government ... World News
-
Mali armed group pulls out of constitution commissionAn armed group in Mali that signed a major peace deal in 2015 said this week it was pulling out of efforts to draft a new constitution.The new ... World News
-
Sudan, Israel agree to move forward with ‘normalization’: Sudan foreign ministrySudan and Israel on Thursday agreed to move forward with “normalization,” the Sudanese foreign ministry said during a visit to Khartoum by Israel’s ... World News
-
Niger suspends oil product deliveries to Mali, except for the UNNiger has temporarily stopped issuing authorizations for oil product deliveries to neighboring Mali unless they are destined to the United Nation’s ... World News