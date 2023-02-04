Biologically male ‘mom’ of two trans kids testifies for child sex reassignment in US

A gender change advocate, who was born male but identifies as the ‘mother’ of two transgender children, has spoken before a Minnesota House Committee in support of the state becoming a refuge for those seeking out-of-state gender-affirming healthcare.

The individual, who goes by Amber Mom, argued that Minnesota should provide a safe haven for those seeking care in light of recent anti-trans legislation in other states, the Post Millennial reported on Saturday.

The proposed legislation, which is called the “Trans Refuge” bill, put forward by transgender Representative Leigh Finke, aims to protect transgender individuals, their families, and medical practitioners from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender-affirming procedures, including puberty blockers for children.

“My name is Amber Mom; I use she/her pronouns,” began the male who identifies as a woman and a mother. “I am also a proud transgender woman. But more importantly, I am the mother of two wonderful transgender and gender-expansive children.”

Amber Mom shared her concerns of potentially having to flee the country with her transgender partner if such legislation continues to pass.

As a parent and advocate for gender-affirming care, Amber stated that that laws preventing medical sex changes on minors are inhumane and morally wrong.

“My trans partner and I frequently discuss plans to flee the country, if these targeted, hateful bills keep being introduced or passed,” said Amber, adding that legislation that prohibits doctors from performing experimental sex changes on children was “barbaric and morally repugnant.”

However, several countries have banned medical sex changes for minors due to the risks outweighing perceived benefits. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health has acknowledged that social influence is a factor in individuals adopting a transgender identity, and recent studies have shown high rates of detransition and regret.

Leigh Finke has stated that the proposed legislation seeks to prevent “out-of-state laws from interfering in the practice of gender-affirming health care.”

“Minnesota is a state that prides itself on providing world-class health care, but as extreme anti-trans legislation appears in numerous states, including our neighbors, Minnesota must also become a safe harbor for those seeking gender-affirming care,” said Finke, who identities as a woman.

Finke’s campaign reads “As a trans woman, I’m worried about the organized national campaign to hurt trans kid. I’m committed to expanding protections for trans, queer and LGBTQ people of all ages.”

Rebecca Delahunt, the assistant director of public policy for the Minnesota Family Council, spoke at a hearing on a controversial bill. Delahunt argued that the bill would "take away the custody of parents or guardians who deny their children access to gender-affirming healthcare."

Several states are taking steps to protect minors from undergoing medical procedures related to gender transitions. In Iowa, a bill has been introduced that would ban the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex change operations for minors.

Recently, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill that prohibits the use of hormone therapy and sex change procedures on minors. Tennessee Republican lawmakers are also expected to consider legislation that would prevent minors who identify as the opposite sex from accessing puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and sex change procedures.

