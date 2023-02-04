China foreign ministry says ‘airship’ over the US a ‘force majeure accident’
China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that flight of a Chinese “airship” over the United States was a force majeure accident, accusing US politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit China.
The United States, saying the craft was a suspected spy balloon that had committed a “clear violation” of US sovereignty, postponed a visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that had been expected to start on Friday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“China has always strictly abided by international law and respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said Beijing and Washington had not announced any visit by Blinken and that “the US announcements are their own matter and we respect that”.
The ministry said in a separate statement Wang Yi, director of China’s Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, had spoken to Blinken over the phone on Friday evening and discussed how to deal with accidental incidents in a calm and professional manner.
Wang told Blinken that both parties needed to communicate in a timely manner and avoid any misjudgments, the ministry said.
Read more:
US politicians, media used balloon incident as ‘pretext to smear China’: Beijing
China: Balloon in US airspace for research, expresses regret for straying into US
-
Blinken scraps China trip, US says spy balloon ‘unacceptable’Beijing claims the spy balloon is an “airship” being used for meteorological and other scientific research.” But Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Ryder said, “we know that it's a surveillance balloon.” World News
-
Canada summons China’s ambassador over balloon incidentCanada summoned China’s ambassador on Thursday after what Ottawa described as a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected over North American ... World News
-
US politicians, media used balloon incident as ‘pretext to smear China’: BeijingBeijing said Saturday that US media and politicians had taken advantage of US allegations that China flew an espionage balloon over US territory.“Some ... World News