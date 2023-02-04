Theme
Soldiers who were recently mobilized by Russia for the military operation in Ukraine pose for a photo after a ceremony before boarding a train at a railway station in Tyumen, Russia, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to mobilize reservists for the conflict prompted large numbers of Russians to leave the country. (AP Photo)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says 63 POWs return from Ukrainian captivity: Report

Reuters
Sixty-three Russian prisoners of war were released as a result of a complex negotiation process with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, citing Moscow’s defense ministry.

The group of released Russian servicemen includes “sensitive category” persons, whose exchange was made possible through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the agencies added.

