Watch: Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio

A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday night causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.

Emergency crews have been evacuating residents from their homes within a one-mile radius of the fire, according to several reports.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.

#BREAKING: Fire official on scene also tells me multiple train cars are on fire



- inside some of them are automobiles that are now all burnt

- others believed to be carrying flammables - specifically where fire is still very active@KDKA #trainderailment #EastPalestine #Ohio pic.twitter.com/dD2D6dTwNa — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 4, 2023

Freight railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp is “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment.

