Images from a local reporter show the fire in East Palestine in Ohio, that broke out after a train derailed. (Twitter)
Watch: Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday night causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.

Emergency crews have been evacuating residents from their homes within a one-mile radius of the fire, according to several reports.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.

Freight railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp is “coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment.

