A balloon, believed by U.S. authorities to be used for surveillance by China, flies at high altitude in the distance, as seen from Laurel, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Michael Alverson via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT
US politicians, media used balloon incident as ‘pretext to smear China’: Beijing

Beijing said Saturday that US media and politicians had taken advantage of US allegations that China flew an espionage balloon over US territory.

“Some politicians and media in the United States used the incident as a pretext to attack and smear China,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released after top US diplomat Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to Beijing.

