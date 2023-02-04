US politicians, media used balloon incident as ‘pretext to smear China’: Beijing

Beijing said Saturday that US media and politicians had taken advantage of US allegations that China flew an espionage balloon over US territory.

“Some politicians and media in the United States used the incident as a pretext to attack and smear China,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released after top US diplomat Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to Beijing.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China: Balloon in US airspace for research, expresses regret for straying into US

What you need to know about the Chinese spy balloon floating over the US

China says working to ‘verify’ reports it flew spy balloon over US