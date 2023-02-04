US shuts down three airports amid Chinese spy balloon controversy

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a “national security effort.”

The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a “clear violation” of US sovereignty, was in the area.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US is ‘going to take care of’ suspected Chinese spy balloon: Biden