Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Screens display flight departure schedules at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 2, 2022. (AFP)
Screens display flight departure schedules at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 2, 2022. (AFP)

US shuts down three airports amid Chinese spy balloon controversy

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a “national security effort.”

The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the country in what Washington calls a “clear violation” of US sovereignty, was in the area.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US is ‘going to take care of’ suspected Chinese spy balloon: Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size