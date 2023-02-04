Theme
A Chinese flag is seen near surveillance cameras outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court, where Australian journalist Cheng Lei is expected to face trial on state secrets charges, in Beijing, China March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
A Chinese flag is seen near surveillance cameras outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court. (Reuters)

US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup: Media

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The US is considering new sanctions on Chinese surveillance companies over sales to Iran’s security forces, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.

US authorities are in advanced discussions on the sanctions and have zeroed in on Tiandy Technologies Co, an electrical equipment manufacturer based out of the Chinese city of Tianjin whose products have been sold to units of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the report added.

