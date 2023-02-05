Theme
A passenger photographs a United Airlines plane at Terminal C of the IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, US, July 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A passenger photographs a United Airlines plane at Terminal C of the IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, US, July 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights, terminal evacuated

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
A fire at Houston’s largest airport delayed flights on Sunday and forced passengers and employees to temporarily evacuate a terminal, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Houston firefighters were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport after a fire was reported in an employee locker room in Terminal C around 5:30 a.m., according to a statement from United Airlines. The airport is a major hub for the company.

Customers and employees were evacuated from the terminal and United's inbound flights were halted from 5:32 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The airline said 23 of its inbound flights were delayed. Operations have since returned to normal.

“We’re grateful to the Houston Fire Department and Houston airport staff for their response. We are assisting customers impacted by delays,” United said.

