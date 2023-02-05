Theme
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, on January 18, 2023.(Reuters)

Russia’s Lavrov visits Baghdad to discuss bilateral relations, energy cooperation

Reuters, Baghdad
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss boosting bilateral relations and energy cooperation, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Lavrov, who is leading a delegation that includes oil and gas companies’ representatives, is scheduled to meet his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Monday, Ahmed al-Sahhaf said in a statement.

Sahhaf said the visit will focus on “strategic relations with Russia and to encourage investment opportunities, especially in relating to energy sectors.”

The Russian foreign minister will also meet on Monday Iraqi top officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, Presi-dent Abdul Latif Rashid and parliament speaker, Sahhaf said.

