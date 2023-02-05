US Powerball lottery jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner

The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in US lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.

The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots like

Saturday night’s $700 million top prize to roll over and increase for months.

The last time someone overcame the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was November 19, 2022.

The $747 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Read more:

Powerball draw for record $1.9 bln jackpot delayed, fuels lottery fever in US

US shopkeeper from Syria gets $1 mln after his store sells winning $2.04 bln lottery

Explainer: How much of the $1.9 bln Powerball jackpot will be left after taxes?