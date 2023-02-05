US Powerball lottery jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing
The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in US lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November.
The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots like
Saturday night’s $700 million top prize to roll over and increase for months.
The last time someone overcame the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was November 19, 2022.
The $747 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
