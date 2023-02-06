Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. (Reuters)
People gather as rescuers search for survivors under the rubble, following an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Dutch researcher accurately predicts Turkey-Syria quake 3 days before it happened

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Dutch researcher accurately predicted Monday’s Turkey-Syria earthquake, three days before it happened.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a tweet sent on Friday, researcher at the Netherlands-based Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) Frank Hoogerbeets tweeted: “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon).”

Hoogerbeets’ tweet came exactly three days before the natural disaster struck Turkey and Syria, in which he also referred to other countries that felt the jolts of the earthquake.

He predicted that the earthquake would occur with a magnitude of 7.5 in the region.

At least 1,000 people were killed in Turkey, the epicenter of the catastrophe, according to the head of the country’s disaster agency.

Top 5 most devastating earthquakes: From Sichuan to Haiti, latest in Turkey and Syria Features Top 5 most devastating earthquakes: From Sichuan to Haiti, latest in Turkey and Syria

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria. In Syria alone, at least 230 died and more than 600 were injured.

The quake was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. It was followed in the early afternoon by another larger earthquake, magnitude 7.7.

Hours after the early morning earthquake which killed thousands, another one hit southeast Turkey at 1:24 PM local time at a magnitude of 7.5, the US Geological Survey said.

Syrian state media also reported that an earthquake had hit the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.

Residents in the Iraqi provinces of Dohuk and Mosul and the Kurdish capital Erbil reported feeling a light tremor, state media said, following the earthquake in Syria.

Read more:

Major earthquake in Turkey kills at least 1,014, over 5,000 injured

Top 5 most devastating earthquakes: From Sichuan to Haiti, latest in Turkey and Syria

Another 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits southeast Turkey, felt in Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size