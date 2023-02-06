India to immediately send rescue teams to earthquake-hit Turkey

India said Monday it would immediately send rescue and medical teams as well as relief material to Turkey following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake there.

“It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with (Turkey),” the Indian foreign ministry said, referring to the National Disaster Response Force.

Two NDRF teams comprising 100 personnel with dog squads and equipment were ready to be flown to the affected area, it said, with teams of trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines also being readied.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Monday, saying he was “anguished” and “deeply pained” by the more than 1,200 people killed by the quake in Turkey -- with whom India has frosty relations -- and Syria.

Watch: An injured child is rescued from earthquake rubble in #Syria's Azaz. A total of at least 500 people in #Turkey and Syria were killed in the devastating #earthquake that hit both countries. https://t.co/n2YxrBjhdu pic.twitter.com/SSWlmTPU85 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 6, 2023

“My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of (the) Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time,” Modi tweeted.

Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

