Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in Syria February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Italy withdraws tsunami warning after deadly earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

Reuters, Rome
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Italian authorities said on Monday they had withdrawn a tsunami warning for the country’s southern coast that was raised after a major earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, killing hundreds of people.

Italy’s Civil Protection Department had issued a statement recommending people to move away from coastal areas but later reduced the alert and tweeted that it had been withdrawn.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Train traffic in the southern regions of Sicily, Calabria and Apulia had been temporarily halted as a precaution but resumed in the morning, the agency said in the statement.

The 7.9-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria in the early darkness of Monday, killing more than 200 people as buildings collapsed across the snowy region.

Read more:

Turkey, Syria earthquake felt in Lebanon, Jordan, Israel

Earthquake leaves at least 100 dead in Syria

Major earthquake in Turkey kills 76, injures 440: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size