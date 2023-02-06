Theme
Migrants are escorted in Dover Harbour by Border Force agents after being rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Migrants are escorted in Dover Harbour by Border Force agents after being rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain. (Reuters)

UK wants to tackle small boats while being compliant with ECHR: Sunak’s spokesperson

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Britain wants to tackle the issue of migrants arriving in small boats while remaining compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said on Monday.

The Sunday Times cited officials saying Sunak might consider leaving the ECHR if the British law were challenged by its human rights court.

“The policy approach of the government will both deal with the underlying causes and seeks to be compliant with our international obligations including the ECHR,” the spokesperson said.

