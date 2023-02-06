Theme
A man walks past by a collapsed building after an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Reuters)
US to provide assistance for those affected in the Turkey earthquake: Sullivan

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US President Biden directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess response options to the most affected areas in the Turkey and Syria earthquake, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday.

The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of the destructive earthquake, he said.

