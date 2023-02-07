Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes central Turkey: Report

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

Tuesday’s earthquake comes a day after a separate quake of a 7.8-magnitude rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria.

The latest toll now brings the number of confirmed deaths in Turkey and Syria to 4,365.

Monday’s quake was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. Hours later, a second 7.5 magnitude jolt, which was possibly an aftershock, struck more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away from the epicenter of the earthquake and caused more destruction.

Turkish authorities said more than 3,700 buildings were destroyed.

