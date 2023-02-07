Theme
This photograph shows a drone of the Ukrainian armed forces flying on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022. (AFP)
Fire at Latvia factory of US drone supplier to Ukraine

AFP, Riga
A fire broke out Tuesday at a US drone factory in Latvia that has built drones for Ukraine’s military and NATO allies.

Two-dozen police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were at the scene of the fire at the factory run by US firm Edge Autonomy on the outskirts of Latvia’s capital.

“A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke,” the fire service said on Twitter.

The California-based company produces long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, according to its website.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says stop ‘rumors’ as defense minister remains

