A view shows a five-floor residential building heavily damaged in a gas explosion in the town of Yefremov in the Tula region, Russia, February 7, 2023. (Russian Emergencies Ministry via Reuters)
Gas explosion kills five people in Russia

Reuters, Moscow
At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services.

“So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died,” the emergency services said.

Gas explosions are relatively common in Russia because of ageing infrastructure and poor safety regulations surrounding gas use.

