Gas explosion kills five people in Russia

At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services.

“So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died,” the emergency services said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gas explosions are relatively common in Russia because of ageing infrastructure and poor safety regulations surrounding gas use.

Read more:

Nine dead after suspected gas blast in far eastern Russia