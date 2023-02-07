Theme
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. (Reuters)
India’s Adani Enterprises shares shoot up 20 pct, trading suspended

Reuters
Shares in the flagship firm of troubled Indian conglomerate Adani were suspended on Tuesday after they soared 20 percent, making up some of the huge slump since last month.

The rise in Adani Enterprises’ share price followed a move by tycoon Gautam Adani's empire on Monday to pay back loans of $1.1 billion after allegations of accounting fraud wiped more than $100 billion off the group’s market value.

