Rescuers work at a site where a toddler fell into and got stuck in a well in Thailand on February 7, 2023. (Twitter)
Thai rescuers dig to free baby girl trapped down 13-meter well

AFP, Bangkok
A baby girl has fallen down a 13-metre well in remote rural Thailand, authorities said on Tuesday, with rescuers digging through the night to save the child.

The girl, aged 19 months, fell into the 30-centimetre-wide well in Tak province, near the Myanmar border, while playing on Monday afternoon.

Rescuers worked through the night using a mechanical digger to reach the girl, who is the daughter of migrant workers from Myanmar.

“We have almost reached her and she’s still alive,” Phop Phra police chief Ratsaran Ketsoising told AFP.

Video images from the scene showed rescuers in hard hats working at the bottom of a deep gully of red earth, as well as an ambulance standing by.

