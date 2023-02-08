Bus crashes into children’s day care in Canada, at least 8 hurt

A city bus crashed into a day care north of Montreal on Wednesday, sending eight people to the hospital, emergency officials said. It was unclear how many of the injured may have been children.

Police set up a large perimeter around the day care in Laval, Quebec, as distraught parents arrived to check on their children.

The bus driver, an employee of the Société de transport de Laval, has been arrested, Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said, but it was unclear if the driver was charged.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” Bonnardel said from Quebec City.

Aerial news footage from the scene shows the Societe de transport de Laval bus crashed into the front of the day care center. The building is located at the end of a driveway, and the bus driver would have had to leave the road to hit it.

Laval police said they received a 911 call about 8:30 a.m., but gave no other details.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his office was “following the situation closely.”

