Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China, February 3, 2023. (Reuters)
China says will ‘firmly defend’ its interests after Biden’s State of the Union addres

AFP, Beijing
China said Wednesday it would “firmly defend” its interests and urged the US to work on repairing relations, after President Joe Biden took aim at Beijing during his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

“We will firmly defend China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing, urging the United States to “work with China to push Sino-US relations back to the track of healthy and stable development.”

Developing

