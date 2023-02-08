New Zealand recovers $300 mln of cocaine floating at sea

New Zealand authorities said on Wednesday they had recovered 3.2 tonnes of cocaine worth more than $300 million, believed to be bound for Australia and found floating at sea.
New Zealand Police said it a statement it had collected the drugs from the Pacific Ocean in a joint operation with the New Zealand Customs Service and the New Zealand Defence Force.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A police photo showed the haul, apparently before recovery, in a net supported on the ocean surface by floats.
No arrests have yet been made.
“This is one of the single biggest seizures of illegal drugs by authorities in this country,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.
“While this disrupts the syndicate’s operations, we remain vigilant given the lengths we know these groups will go to circumvent coming to law enforcement’s attention.”
The seizure has a value of NZ$500 million ($320 million), according to New Zealand Customs Service Acting Controller Bill Perry.
Read more:
Dubai drug bust: 28 suspects, 3 drug trafficking rings with products worth $8.7 mln
Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle ship
-
Dubai Police in cooperation with Europol bust cocaine ‘super-cartel’Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has lauded the arrest of 49 drug kingpins and members of a ... Gulf
-
Senegal seizes cocaine off coast of DakarA Senegalese naval patrol boat seized 800 kilograms (1,763 pounds) of cocaine aboard a vessel 335 kilometers (208 miles) off the country’s capital, ... World News
-
Spanish police seize cocaine worth $114 million from cattle shipSpanish police seized 4.5 tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of 105 million euros ($114 million) after raiding a cattle ship off the ... World News