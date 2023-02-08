Ukraine’s Zelenskyy expected in Paris on Wednesday evening: French presidency

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to travel to Paris on Wednesday evening, the French presidency said, following his visit to the United Kingdom.

France’s leader Emmanuel Macron will host his counterpart in the evening, the presidency said, without providing further details.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also expected to be in Paris to meet Zelenskyy with Macron, Scholz’s spokesman said.

EU officials are then hoping he will head to Brussels on Thursday to meet European leaders in a largely symbolic but nevertheless keenly anticipated visit after months of European support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s European trip is the first such visit since Russia invaded his country almost a year ago, on February 24, 2022.

In December, the Ukrainian president received a hero’s welcome when he travelled to the United States, which has supplied the most military aid to Kyiv as a single country since the start of the war.

