Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during a summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during a summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

European Parliament gives Zelenskyy standing ovation

Reuters
Published: Updated:
EU lawmakers gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Volodymyr Zelenskyy a long standing ovation before he spoke to the assembly, cheering and applauding him, some of them wearing the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flags in ribbons clipped to their jackets.

European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola backed Ukraine’s call for more weapons.

“We know the sacrifice your people have endured for Europe and we must honor it not only with words but with action,” she said, adding that this should include “the jets you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted.”

