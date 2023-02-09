ISIS threatening to attack China, India, Iran embassies in Afghanistan: UN
ISIS militants have threatened to target the embassies of China, India, and Iran in Afghanistan in an effort to isolate the Taliban from a handful of countries it counts as diplomatic allies.
The local affiliate ISIS is attempting to “undermine the relationship between the Taliban and member states in the region,” according to United Nations report on the group’s activities.
The report is expected to be discussed later Thursday at United Nations Security Council in New York.
The militants are one of the Taliban’s most serious security threats, carrying out large-scale attacks in densely populated areas in Afghanistan. It was behind the deadly attacks against Russian and Pakistani embassies, as well as a hotel in Kabul often frequented by Chinese nationals.
While the Indian embassy in Kabul is not fully operational, it reopened last year to coordinate New Delhi’s humanitarian aid to Afghan people.
The threat is a significant setback for the Taliban in its efforts to reestablish international ties and gain legitimacy to help boost a battered economy. Following the Taliban takeover, almost all Western embassies, including the US, relocated to Qatar.
The group’s current strength in the region is as high as 6,000 fighters, with strongholds in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar, Nangahar, and Nuristan provinces, all of which border neighboring Pakistan, according to the UN report.
The militants had ambitions to carry out external operations with access to various weapon systems, including small arms and light weapons, in the Middle East, Africa, and Afghanistan, the report added.
