Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with government members via a video link from a residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 11, 2023. (Sputnik via Reuters)
Putin says foreign companies suffering major losses since leaving Russia

Reuters, Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that foreign companies were suffering big losses as a result of leaving the Russian market amid Western sanctions.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials broadcast on state television, Putin said that the potential for domestic business expansion was “colossal,” and that Russia had not lost out from the departure of the foreign businesses.

