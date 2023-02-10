Theme
Quetta Blast
City of Quetta, Pakistan. (File photo)

Bomb hits vehicle, killing 2 troops, wounding 3 in Pakistan

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
A powerful roadside bomb exploded near a security vehicle in volatile southwest Pakistan on Friday, killing two soldiers and wounding three others in a sign of increasing violence in the region.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast about 300 kilometers (180 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. A local police official, Lal Khan, said the dead and wounded had been shifted to a hospital.

Previous attacks have been blamed on separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency against the central government in Islamabad. Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued in the province, which shares a long border with Iran and Afghanistan.

