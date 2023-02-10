FBI searching Mike Pence’s home in classified documents probe: Source
The FBI on Friday conducted a consensual search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The search comes just a few weeks after Pence’s attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The search of Pence’s home comes at a time when both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are each facing investigations by two special counsels over the retention of classified records.
Read more:
Classified documents found in Biden’s garage, Republicans demand investigation
Potentially classified documents found at Biden center
FBI searches former US President Trump’s Florida home as part of records probe
-
FBI searches former US President Trump’s Florida home as part of records probeFormer President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of ... World News
-
Six more classified documents found in Biden’s home: FBI searchAnother search, this one by the FBI at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, has turned up more documents containing classified markings World News
-
Biden’s counsel finds five more classified pages at president’s Delaware homeUS President Joe Biden’s counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president’s Wilmington, ... World News
-
Special counsel to probe President Biden’s handling of classified documentsPresident Joe Biden’s own administration named a special counsel to probe the improper storage of classified documents at his home and a former office ... World News