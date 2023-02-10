Theme
Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)
Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)

Pakistan says agrees to IMF bailout conditions

Pakistan has agreed with the International Monetary Fund on the conditions to release about $1.1 billion in critical funding, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday, adding that the payout was delayed due to “routine procedures”.

Dar was speaking to reporters hours after an IMF mission left Islamabad after 10 days of talks aimed at releasing the funds Pakistan desperately needs to keep its economy afloat.

Payment of the funds, part of a $6.5 billion IMF bailout Pakistan signed in 2019, has been stalled since last December.

