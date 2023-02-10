Poland, Ukraine presidents met in Poland to discuss situation in region
Presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Rzeszow, south-east Poland, on Thursday and discussed the situation in the region, the office of the Polish president said on Friday on Twitter.
“The President of Ukraine reported on his recent diplomatic activity in Brussels and other European capitals; the talks also focused on security in the region,” it said.
The presidents discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support, the office said.
