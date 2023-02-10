Theme
Police and investigators inspect a crater at a site of an industrial area destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian launches overnight strikes on Kharkiv: Officials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russian forces launched a series of overnight strikes that have knocked out power supplies in parts of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, local officials said on Friday.

There was no word on casualties.

“The occupiers hit critical infrastructure. There were about 10 explosions,” Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. “In some regions, there are power cuts. Emergency services are on site.”

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the 4 a.m. strikes could disrupt power, heating and water supplies.

