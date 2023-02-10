Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One to return to Washington from Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, Feb. 9, 2023. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden gestures as he boards Air Force One to return to Washington from Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, Feb. 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US President Biden to travel to Poland to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said that Biden will make clear that additional security assistance and additional will be coming from the United States.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The President will make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Kirby said.

Biden’s aides have been planning for weeks how they will mark the anniversary of the invasion, including potentially a major address. The aides are hoping to emphasize the resilience of the Ukrainian people along with continued unity among allies in the uncertain months ahead.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Eastern European allies and speak about Ukraine, the White House said. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Read more: Poland, Ukraine presidents met in Poland to discuss situation in region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size