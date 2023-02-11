Toronto mayor resigns over affair with employee

Toronto mayor John Tory resigned late Friday after admitting to an extramarital relationship with a member of his office staff.

“During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man,” Tory told reporters during a city hall press conference.

“As a result, I have decided that I will step down as mayor so that I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family,” he said.

Tory stepped down an hour after the Toronto Star published a report on his months-long relationship.

Tory, 68, said the relationship was “a serious error in judgment” and apologized to the public, his colleagues, and his wife and family.

He said the relationship “ended by mutual consent earlier this year” and he had informed a city ethics official about it.

Tory’s resignation comes less than four months after he was re-elected to a third term in office.

