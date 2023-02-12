Air defense assistance to Kyiv discussed between Ukrainian, US officials
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed “priorities,” including air defense and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv’s allies in Brussels, both sides said late on Saturday.
After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Kyiv officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, following upon a January 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.
Austin and Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.
After the call, Reznikov tweeted that “the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine,” adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.
Read more:
US President Biden to travel to Poland to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Moscow says calls to ban Russian athletes from 2024 Olympics ‘unacceptable’
Russia’s Wagner owner says war in Ukraine will drag on for years
-
Mercenary leader Prigozhin says Russia faces resistance in taking Ukraine’s BakhmutThe head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said in a rare interview made public on Friday that Russian forces must capture the strategic city of ... World News
-
Slovakia can start talks on sending MiG-29 jets to Ukraine: PMSlovakia can start the process of talks on delivering MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine now once Kyiv has officially asked for the planes, Prime Minister ... World News
-
Switzerland blocks transfer of arms from Spain to UkraineSwitzerland said Friday it had blocked Spain from sending Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, in line with its strict military neutrality.The ... World News