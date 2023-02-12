Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov holds a news conference, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 5, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov holds a news conference, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Air defense assistance to Kyiv discussed between Ukrainian, US officials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed “priorities,” including air defense and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv’s allies in Brussels, both sides said late on Saturday.

After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Kyiv officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, following upon a January 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.

Austin and Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.

After the call, Reznikov tweeted that “the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine,” adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.

Read more:

US President Biden to travel to Poland to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

Moscow says calls to ban Russian athletes from 2024 Olympics ‘unacceptable’

Russia’s Wagner owner says war in Ukraine will drag on for years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size