Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration. (Reuters)
Japan Defense Ministry says Chinese navy survey ship entered its waters

Bloomberg
Japan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese navy survey ship was spotted entering the country’s territorial waters early Sunday near Yakushima, an island in the southern Kagoshima prefecture.

The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 a.m. local time and left at about 4:10 a.m. sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement.

The Japanese government relayed strong concerns to China over the intrusion, Kyodo reported.

Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters frequently, a continued point of friction between the two countries. The most recent intrusion took place in December, Kyodo said.

