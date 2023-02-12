Japan Defense Ministry says Chinese navy survey ship entered its waters

Japan’s Defense Ministry said a Chinese navy survey ship was spotted entering the country’s territorial waters early Sunday near Yakushima, an island in the southern Kagoshima prefecture.

The vessel crossed into Japan’s waters around 2:30 a.m. local time and left at about 4:10 a.m. sailing west, according to a Ministry of Defense statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Japanese government relayed strong concerns to China over the intrusion, Kyodo reported.

Chinese ships enter Japanese territorial waters frequently, a continued point of friction between the two countries. The most recent intrusion took place in December, Kyodo said.

Read more:

Japan, China discuss concerns over disputed East China Sea islands



Japan exchanging information on China spy balloon with US: Govt

China resumes issuing visas for Japanese travelers after three-week suspension