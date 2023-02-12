US FAA reopens Montana airspace shut for defense activities

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late Saturday it had reopened some airspace in Montana after it was briefly closed for undisclosed Defense Department activities.



The FAA had issued a notice temporarily barring flights in an area about 50 by 50 nautical miles around Havre, Montana, near the Canadian border and classifying the area as “national defense airspace.”

The FAA said just before 8:30 p.m. ET the airspace had been reopened.



The FAA declined to say whether the directive was related to another suspected balloon or object. The FAA issued similar actions in response to a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the continental United States from Montana to South Carolina and was shot down earlier this month.

