Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An area flooded during heavy rainfall is seen in Auckland, New Zealand January 27, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
An area flooded during heavy rainfall is seen in Auckland, New Zealand January 27, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Flooding, flights disrupted in New Zealand as country battles intense cyclone

Reuters, Wellington 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Residents in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland and the surrounding area are being told to brace for more heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds as Cyclone Gabrielle nears the country’s coast.

Gabrielle, is currently sitting 250 km (155 miles) northwest of New Zealand and is forecast to move close to the east coast over the next 24 hours.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We expect the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle to get, unfortunately, worse before they get better,” said Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller Auckland Emergency Management on Monday.

“It’s not the time to be complacent,” she added.

The cyclone is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks. Last month Auckland and surrounding areas were hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday announced a NZ$11.5 million ($7.25 million) package to support community groups such as food banks and to groups impacted by the floods.

On Monday, many schools and local government facilities across Auckland and the upper North Island were closed and people were being asked not to travel if possible.

States of emergency are in place in Auckland and at least five other regions. Electricity is out for 46,000 homes, cell service is patchy in some areas and trees have come down and roofs lifted off.

Public transport has been disrupted with ferries, buses and trains either suspended or operating on a reduced schedule.

Air New Zealand has cancelled 509 flights and said flights will resume on Tuesday when the weather is expected to improve.

Read more:

New Zealand recovers $300 mln of cocaine floating at sea

Worst of the rain to hit New Zealand’s Auckland may have passed

New Zealand’s Auckland counts cost of floods, more heavy rain expected

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size