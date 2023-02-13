Taliban Minister Haqqani’s rare rebuke of top leader Akhundzada shows infighting
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban’s powerful interior minister, has lambasted for the first time the group’s reclusive spiritual leader for monopolizing power and damaging their government in Afghanistan.
“Power monopolization and defamation of the entire system have become common,” Haqqani said in an angry speech at the packed graduation ceremony of an Islamic religious school in the south-eastern Khost province over the weekend. “The situation cannot be tolerated any longer,” he added, without naming Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada directly.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Haqqani’s comments reflect the deep divisions emerging within the Taliban factions that seized power in the country in the wake of the US troop exit last year. The differences were inflamed after Akhundzada’s order last year, banning women from all education and work, drawing widespread international condemnation.
The group’s main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, pushed back on Haqqani’s comments without naming him, saying that “according to Islamic ethics, the emir, minister, or a government official shouldn’t be criticized publicly and in such a way to insult him.”
Haqqani, leader of the Haqqani Network, who is on the FBI’s most-wanted list for terrorism, is one of the Taliban leaders pushing back against Akhundzada, who rules from the southern city of Kandahar and issues edicts via a religious council of clerics.
“The survival of the government depends on how we treat the people,” Haqqani said. “The previous government was corrupt and did not survive because it repressed and ill-treated people. If we treat people well, our government will last longer.”
Haqqani and the country’s defense minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, are among some of the Taliban’s top leaders –- deemed to be moderate –- who want greater rights for women to help their isolated government build ties with the world.
Read more:
UAE condemns Taliban decision to ban women from working in NGOs across Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Taliban threaten women at gunpoint after university ban order
Taliban confirm first floggings in Afghanistan since supreme leader’s edict
-
ISIS threatening to attack China, India, Iran embassies in Afghanistan: UNISIS militants have threatened to target the embassies of China, India, and Iran in Afghanistan in an effort to isolate the Taliban from a handful of ... World News
-
Death toll in Afghanistan cold snap rises to 166, official saysAt least 166 people have died in a wave of bitterly cold weather sweeping Afghanistan, an official said Saturday, as extreme conditions heaped misery ... World News
-
US Republicans probe chaotic Afghanistan withdrawalRepublicans have launched an investigation into the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan that sparked a lightning takeover of the war-ravaged ... World News
-
Suicide blast near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry kills at least fiveA suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people ... World News
-
Afghanistan’s Taliban to ink oil extraction deal with Chinese companyAfghanistan’s Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country’s north, ... World News
-
Taliban wants international trade, investment in Afghanistan: Acting ministerThe Taliban administration will encourage self-sufficiency and wants international trade and investment, the acting commerce minister said, as ... World News
-
UN temporarily halts some ‘time-critical’ programs in Afghanistan after ban on womenThe United Nations said on Wednesday that some “time-critical” programs in Afghanistan have temporarily stopped and warned many other activities will ... World News
-
ISIS claims car bombing that killed local police chief in AfghanistanISIS has claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed a local police chief in Afghanistan.The ISIS regional affiliate — known as the Islamic ... World News
-
UAE condemns Taliban decision to ban women from working in NGOs across AfghanistanThe UAE has condemned the Taliban’s decision to ban women from working in NGOs across Afghanistan, the country’s foreign ministry said on ... Gulf
-
Three foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staffThree foreign aid groups, including Save the Children, announced Sunday they were suspending their work in Afghanistan after the Taliban ordered all ... World News
-
Afghanistan’s Taliban threaten women at gunpoint after university ban orderAfghanistan’s Taliban-led government barred women from attending universities across the country and enforced the order at gunpoint in some places, ... World News
-
Taliban confirm first floggings in Afghanistan since supreme leader’s edictThree women and 11 men were flogged Wednesday on the orders of an Afghan court after they were found guilty of theft and “moral crimes,” a provincial ... World News