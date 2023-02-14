Damages from Turkey quake estimated to surpass $20 billion

Damages from deadly earthquakes in Turkey last week will probably exceed $20 billion, the risk modelling company Verisk estimated on Tuesday.

Only a fraction of the damages - likely more than $1 billion - is covered by insurance, Verisk said.

Advertisement

The figures come on top of the enormous loss of life from the disaster, with the death toll having risen to 31,974 by Tuesday.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Turkey, and despite regulations to build to protect against earthquakes, results have been “mixed”, Verisk said.

Structures compliant with building codes “have performed relatively well, while many others have experienced significant damage and collapse during earthquakes”, it said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Three people rescued in Turkey nearly 198 hours after devastating earthquake

Turkey to temporarily suspend some gold imports after deadly quakes

Video: Massive chasm appears in Earth’s crust caused by disastrous Turkey earthquake