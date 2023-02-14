Modi’s ruling party has ‘nothing to hide’ on India’s Adani group: Home minister Shah
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has “nothing to hide or be afraid of” on the controversy over Adani group, the home minister said on Tuesday, responding to opposition allegations of favoring the conglomerate attacked by a US short seller.
Led by billionaire Gautam Adani, the business house’s seven listed companies bearing his name have together lost about $120 billion in market value since a January 24 report by Hindenburg Research alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The Adani group has denied the allegations and threatened legal action against Hindenburg.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment,” Amit Shah, widely considered the most powerful politician in India after Modi, told the ANI news agency.
“But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of,” Shah added, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shares of Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship, fell nearly 4 percent in early trade. The company, which pulled a $2.5 billion share sale earlier this month after the stock rout, will announce quarterly results later in the day.
India’s Economic Times daily reported on Tuesday that Adani group executives had been holding negotiations since last week with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Corp (IHC) for capital infusion into Adani Enterprises or other group entities.
Adani and IHC did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
Read more:
India’s Adani Group tries to reassure investors as market rout continues
Indian PM Modi fends off attack over Adani links, recounts past scams
Adani crisis sparks protests by Oppposition and arrests; sell-off losses top $110 bln
-
India’s Adani Group tries to reassure investors as market rout continuesIndia’s Adani Group sought to reassure investors on Monday as a rout in its shares continued, saying its business plans were fully-funded, its ... Economy
-
Indian regulators aware of concerns on Adani issue: Finance ministerIndian regulators are aware of concerns regarding the Adani Group conglomerate, the finance minister said on Saturday, responding to comments by the ... Banking & Finance
-
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company: TrusteeThree Adani group companies have pledged shares for lenders to the Indian conglomerate's flagship Adani Enterprises, which pulled a $2.5 billion share ... Financial Markets
-
Indian market regulator probes Adani links to investors, PM Modi’s office briefedIndia’s market regulator is investigating Adani Group’s links to some of the investors in the conglomerate’s aborted $2.5 billion share sale, two ... Financial Markets
-
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund says it pulled out of Adani groupNorway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said Thursday it has completely divested its assets in the troubled Indian ... World News
-
Indian PM Modi fends off attack over Adani links, recounts past scamsIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided any direct mention of the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller and a subsequent rout in its market ... World News
-
Adani Green says it’s winning investor backing as profit jumpsAdani Green Energy Ltd., billionaire Gautam Adani’s clean energy arm, insisted it’s won the backing of investors in recent days amid a stock rout ... Business
-
Adani crisis sparks protests by Oppposition and arrests; sell-off losses top $110 blnThe crisis engulfing the Adani group intensified on Monday as dozens of members India’s main opposition party were detained by police during protests, ... World News
-
Adani row rocks India's parliament following share meltdownBoth houses of India’s parliament were adjourned on Friday amid chaotic scenes as some lawmakers demanded an inquiry following the meltdown of shares ... Economy