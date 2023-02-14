Moldova temporarily closes airspace due to ‘security reasons’: Report
Moldova on Tuesday temporarily closed its airspace, the country’s national airline said, with local media reporting it was due to “security reasons” but refusing to give further details, amid tensions between the former Soviet republic and Russia.
“Right now the Republic of Moldova airspace is closed, we are waiting for the flights to resume. The planned schedule will suffer changes,” Air Moldova said in a Facebook post.
