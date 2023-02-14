Theme
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A file photo shows Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

NATO becoming more involved in Ukraine conflict: Kremlin spokesman Peskov

Reuters
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the US-led NATO military alliance demonstrated its hostility towards Russia every day, and was becoming more and more involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

“NATO is an organization which is hostile to us and which proves this hostility every day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It is trying its best to make its involvement in the conflict around Ukraine as clear as possible,” Peskov added.

Moscow has said weapons supplies to Ukraine by NATO countries are dragging out the conflict and raising the possibility of a further escalation.

Kyiv and the West say deliveries of advanced military hardware are crucial in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s offensive.

