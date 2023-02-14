One person killed, eight wounded in New York after being struck by U-Haul truck
One person was killed and at least eight others wounded on Monday after they were struck by a man driving a U-Haul truck in the New York borough of Brooklyn, according to police and media reports.
New York Police Department chief Keechant Sewell told reporters on Monday morning that there was no indication the incident was terror-related.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Officers first stopped the driver at around 10:50 am (1550 GMT) in the neighborhood of Bay Ridge after he had hit some of the people.
He then drove away, striking more people as police gave chase. The driver was finally stopped and arrested.
An NYPD spokesperson said three of the injured had been on bicycles or electric mopeds.
“We know a very limited amount about our subject at this time,” Sewell said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.
She said that officers had seven separate locations to investigate.
A New York Times report on Monday evening said nine men in total had been hit, one of whom was a police officer. One of the men hit, a 44-year-old, died from his injuries.
The Daily News also reported that the driver rammed into the victim’s e-bike, and was pronounced dead later in the day.
The police did not name the suspect, but local media identified him as a man in his sixties who was known to the authorities and health services of the state of Nevada.
Monday’s incident took place as sentencing hearings opened in the case of an Uzbek man who killed eight people when he plowed a rented truck down a Manhattan bike path in 2017. The perpetrator claimed to have acted in the name of ISIS.
Read more:
Russian woman convicted of cheesecake-poisoning to steal identity from US 'lookalike'
US white nationalist pleads guilty to 2019 El Paso massacre in Texas
Man executed in Texas in trial claimed to be tainted by racism
-
The spy who wasn’t? Tibetan-origin New York police officer wants badge backOn a September day in 2020, New York City Police Officer Baimadajie Angwang kissed his toddler goodbye and was about to drive to work when he was ... World News
-
Buffalo earthquake: Strongest earthquake in decades alarms western New YorkA small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no ... World News
-
New York City ending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employeesNew York City is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees including police officers, firefighters and teachers Coronavirus