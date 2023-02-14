Theme
Undated handout photo of rescue dog Proteo, who died over the weekend while on duty in the town of Adiyaman, Turkey, during the rescue efforts. Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Undated handout photo of rescue dog Proteo, who died over the weekend while on duty in the town of Adiyaman, Turkey, during the rescue efforts. (Reuters)

Rescue dog Proteo that died in Turkey hailed as hero

AFP, Mexico City
Published: Updated:
Mexico on Monday paid tribute to a military rescue dog that died while searching for survivors buried under the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey.

Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced the death of the German shepherd called Proteo at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s daily news conference.

“You accomplished your mission... thank you for your heroic work,” the military said on Twitter.

Proteo was one of more than a dozen rescue dogs dispatched by Mexico along with 130 military personnel following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 35,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

“You were always a strong, hard-working dog who never gave up. I will always remember you,” one rescuer who served alongside Proteo said in a video.

