Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla (L) and Toyota Motor Corp's Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda listen to a Toyota Motor Corp official explain while they inspect an assembly line at the company's Tsutsumi plant in Toyota, central Japan December 9, 2011. (Reuters)
Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota founder, dies aged 97

Shoichiro Toyoda, the son of Toyota Motor Corp founder and father of current chief executive Akio Toyoda, died on Tuesday of heart failure, the company said. He was 97.

Born on Feb. 27, 1925, Shoichiro Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese automaker to grow into one of the most globally recognized brands.

The son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, Shoichiro Toyoda was named a managing director in 1961 for his endeavors in improving product quality.

He became executive vice president in 1972 and in 1981, he was named president of Toyota’s sales organization

Following a merger of production and sales organizations a year later, he took over the helm of the newly integrated Toyota Motor Corp, serving as chairman of the board from 1992 to 1999.

